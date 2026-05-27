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Florist Alyssa Lytle founder of Flowering Minds

You didn't start your floral business to stay small.

Grow your floral business into what you imagined: the artistry, marketing, systems, pricing & sales. All in one place.

I've been there too & discovered it's completely doable. That's why I created Flowering Minds - where you learn to combine the power of marketing, profitable pricing, brand awareness & true floral artistry - and finally build the business you actually imagined.

Let's do this! →

You didn't start your floral business to stay small.

Grow your floral business into what you imagined:

the artistry, marketing, systems, pricing & sales. All in one place.

I've been there too & discovered it's completely doable. That's why I created Flowering Minds - where you learn to combine the power of true floral artistry & powerful business strategies. So you can finally build the floral business you were dreaming of.

Make my flower dreams a reality!

You were meant for big things.

But here's what's likely happening to you now:

You're invisible & no amount of posting is changing that.

No one seems to care that you are trying to sell them flowers. Brides Google "florist near me" and your name isn't there.

You're stressing about where your next floral gig will come from.

HELLO! You've got bills to pay! You don't have time to keep waiting for your next paycheck...but here you are again. Waiting.

All your clients just want cheap, cheap, & cheap.

The clients you are getting kinda suck. It's nothing personal, but they just want cheap flowers & are constantly micromanaging you.

I want the answers! →

"In the past week I've received some of my biggest quotes I've ever gotten! I just wanted to say thank you again for Flowering Minds - truly it's been the most valuable life-giving thing in pursuing this floral dream of mine." 

-Krista of @littlejoyfleurs

"Flowering Minds definitely expedited my growth & my summer is booked! 

And I ended up booking a $12,000 wedding!"

-Elle of @elle.fleurit

 "As an experienced florist, I was a bit skeptical as I've taken courses from other designers before and didn't learn too much. These videos are to the point, and give me so much valuable USEFUL information that has helped to shape my business and growth." 

-Drew of @rogueandfox

Flowering Minds — Strip Marquee
Get found on Google Find out if your weddings are actually profitable Stop copying Pinterest and design your own way Real feedback from real florists, weekly Get more inquiries Move beyond cookie-cutter centerpieces Stop guessing with color palettes Get paid what you're worth Turn followers into paying clients Build steady income between weddings Finally understand foam-free mechanics Get out of the comparison spiral Know what each wedding actually costs you Stop posting and praying Compose like an artist, not a copycat Book the weddings you actually want Get coached on your business every month Build a portfolio that books bigger weddings Stop getting ghosted after estimates Send the quote without second-guessing it Run it like a business, not a hobby

Florists are artists.

This can be a superpower, but can also sabotage your success.

Because you're looking at this simply as an art form.

You've got to approach this as a business.

So if your floral business has plateaued...what are you waiting for?

You are completely capable & worthy of building a floral business that has money flowing through it.

Your success story is so close,
but requires you to snap out of waiting mode!

I'm done waiting! Get me in there! →

I waited too.
Stuck in waiting mode for almost 10 years.

Graphic representing a florist's decision to stop waiting and take action


I waited too.
Stuck in waiting mode for almost 10 years.

Hi, I’m Lys! I spent almost a decade working in flower shops making $8–$15 an hour, telling myself I’d start my own business someday. I'd even say the time I wasted waiting is one of my biggest life regrets.

I was waiting for the perfect moment to arise - When I felt more ready, when I had more experience, when I could actually see myself succeeding.

But I didn’t trust my ability to succeed yet, so I stayed....and stayed.

I probably would’ve kept waiting forever, honestly. That’s what I’d been doing. But there was a moment where “someday” stopped making sense:

My dad became terminally ill.

When I tried to step away to be with him and say goodbye, my boss told me it wasn’t a good time to leave due to a busy wedding season.😵‍💫

That was it. I quit a month later. No plan, no savings, in debt. (And I did get to say goodbye, thank goodness.)

My first month on my own, I made more than I had in ten years. $100k in year one. 🤯 I realized I did have what it takes...and it doesn't take magic.

I haven’t looked back since.

I built Flowering Minds for the florist who keeps waiting for the perfect time to start - now you have everything you need and there's no need to keep waiting.

Because I was her...for 10 years.
But you don’t need another decade to figure this out.

Over 4,000 florists are already on the other side. You’re next!

Stop waiting. Come see what’s inside→

Hi, I’m Lys! I'm the one who has been talking to you while you scroll. ;) I spent almost a decade working in flower shops making $8–$15 an hour, telling myself I’d start my own business someday. I'd even say the time I wasted waiting is one of my biggest life regrets.

I was waiting for the perfect moment to arise - When I felt more ready, when I had more experience, when I could actually see myself succeeding.

But I didn’t trust my ability to succeed yet, so I stayed....and stayed.

I probably would’ve kept waiting forever, honestly. That’s what I’d been doing. But there was a moment where “someday” stopped making sense:

My dad became terminally ill.

When I tried to step away to be with him and say goodbye, my boss told me it wasn’t a good time to leave due to a busy wedding season.😵‍💫

That was it. I quit a month later. No plan, no savings, in debt. (And I did get to say goodbye, thank goodness.)

My first month on my own, I made more than I had in ten years. $100k in year one. 🤯 I realized I did have what it takes...and it doesn't take magic.

I haven’t looked back since.

I built Flowering Minds for the florist who keeps waiting for the perfect time to start - now you have everything you need and there's no need to keep waiting.

Because I was her...for 10 years.
But you don’t need another decade to figure this out.

Over 4,000 florists are already on the other side. You’re next!

I'm done waiting.

I promise you: you have the same potential as a thriving florist.

Thriving florists are not magically more talented!

But they do think differently about their business.

 

The floral industry is filled with florists who are guessing their time away, assuming it's an industry problem that their broke. 

Meanwhile, the thriving florist is viewing their business differently.👇  

Flowering Minds — Strip Marquee
Get found on Google Find out if your weddings are actually profitable Stop copying Pinterest and design your own way Real feedback from real florists, weekly Get more inquiries Move beyond cookie-cutter centerpieces Stop guessing with color palettes Get paid what you're worth Turn followers into paying clients Build steady income between weddings Finally understand foam-free mechanics Get out of the comparison spiral Know what each wedding actually costs you Stop posting and praying Compose like an artist, not a copycat Book the weddings you actually want Get coached on your business every month Build a portfolio that books bigger weddings Stop getting ghosted after estimates Send the quote without second-guessing it Run it like a business, not a hobby

 A florist who is getting weekly sales & loves the work they get to create:

 ✓ UNDERSTANDS WHAT FLORAL WORK TO SHOW THAT DRIVES REAL SALES → versus what just wastes their time 

✓ KNOWS HOW TO GET THEIR BEST WORK IN FRONT OF PEOPLE WHO LOVE FLOWERS  → because they know how to target the right audience with their artistry instead of just posting photos to the void

✓ BUILDS A BRAND DESIGNED AROUND TRUST  → because they know that when sales are slow, that means clients aren't trusting them.

✓ DOESN'T JUST DESIGN FLOWERS BEAUTIFULLY  → they know what to focus on in their business to keep bringing in sales

✓ RUNS THEIR BUSINESS WITH CLARITY OF WHAT WORKS → instead of panic, guessing, and overthinking

I want to see my business take off!

Introducing the
Flowering Minds Membership.

Created for florists who are done waiting for their floral business to take off "any day now." 
Inside, Lys shares the exact strategies, systems, marketing, and design principles she’s used to build a floral business that is both profitable and artistically recognizable.

Access to all this is exactly what I need! →

Coaching & growth strategies worth over $70,000

All for just $1.90/day?!

 
I'm ready! I want to join Flowering Minds! →

 

A program worth over $70,000

All for just $1.90/day

 
I'm so ready for this!

While you scroll, florists inside are making moves...

@carolinereusenflowers

"Signing up was THE best thing I could have done as I start my business. The price is such a good deal considering how much value is inside. Beyond my expectations."

@toadhall_flowers

"The VALUE in these classes is fantastic. I was scared to do it for a while bc I had been burned by very expensive online courses before - but this is a very well-worth the money course!"

@brightspotflorals

"I'm learning more than I even knew was available. It's not just flowers, but business, too. Alyssa is easy to listen to and learn from. I feel so blessed to have this tool at the very beginning of my business. I feel like I am going to be the most prepared I can be for a successful flower future."

@decolores_flores

"I booked the biggest event I'd ever had. She ended up doubling that by the time it was done. Thanks to Flowering Minds!!"

Don't you think it's time to change your story?

Choose your access method and get in- instantly.👇

Live monthly coaching · Mentor community · Monthly Social Flower Hour  · Full floristry vault, included

Annual Pay-in-Full

$697

Best Value!

Annual Pay-in-Full

Annual Pay-in-Full

$697/yr

Best Value, billed annually.

Annual Pay-in-Full

Annual Payment Plan

$67/m

12 Month Minimum - Most Popular

Annual Payment Plan

Annual Payment Plan

$67/m

12 Month Minimum - Most Popular

Annual Payment Plan

Month-to-Month

$97/m

Cancel anytime!

Join Month-to-Month

Month-to-Month

$97/m

Cancel anytime!

Join Month-to-Month

Don't take it from us - Flowering Minds has worked for florists around the world.

Here's what florists inside are saying...

PETALS AND PAGES
"My annual income is ALREADY three times what I made last year in my old job. In three months. And on the way to being quadrupled. Game changer."
@petalsandpagesflowers
KLAUDIA
"I'm honestly floored with how everything came together when I followed your guidance. I booked my first $31k event!"
@floristhounddesign
VENZ
"Your classes have been transformative. They've pushed me to evaluate my work critically. Best investment of my career."
@____v_e_n_z____
ROCKYANDROSES
"Joining Flowering Minds has been an absolute game changer. I'm teary eyed writing this because it has been that impactful for me. I cannot recommend your classes enough."
@rockyandroses
STORYBOOK FLORAL
"Learning from Alyssa has transformed my mindset. My vision for biz and design is getting sharper by the day. Best. Investment. Ever."
@storybookfloral.sd
HOLLEY
"Within weeks of becoming a Flowering Minds member, my floral designs improved exponentially and my mindset shifted from struggling newbie to capable entrepreneur."
@holleysimmons
ERIN FLORALS
"This membership is THE BEST thing I did for my business. The knowledge has been transformative."
@erinflorals
ASH POWELL
"I am completely blown away by the content. You are brilliant. Your videos are an honest resource and unlike anything else I have come across."
@ashandearth
LITTLEJOYFLEURS
"I've received some of my biggest quotes I've ever received and have actually had to say no to some! Truly the most valuable life-giving thing in pursuing this floral dream."
@littlejoyfleurs
THE GARDEN THIEF
"Everyone I work with watches your videos and we rave about your talents. We have started making hands-free bouquets. LIFE CHANGING."
@thegardenthief
CAILYN
"I absolutely love everything about Flowering Minds! I officially quit my job to pursue my passion full-time."
@cailynwinkelman
SARAH MARKS
"I find the course to be so insightful, organized and intuitive. Completely changed my eye!"
@sarahmarks
BELLBROOK FARM
"I'm about to transition to my farm/floristry biz full time and leave my day job. So far this feels like money well invested."
@bellbrookfarm
CLARISSA
"Just subscribed after going back and forth about my decision. Honestly, the value cannot be beat."
@hellolucyblooms
TOADHALL FLOWERS
"The VALUE in these classes is fantastic. I had been burned by very expensive online courses before — but this is very well worth the money!"
@toadhall_flowers
DAYMOON FLORAL
"The color theory classes have been soooo helpful. My eyes are now peeled for any muddy neutral."
@daymoonfloral
ASTER AND GOLD
"I'm powering through all your content. I literally love all of it."
@asterandgold
THORNE FLORAL
"I did my proposals for the first time recently. Booked all three right away. Thanks for all the great content!"
@thorne.floral
LECHATROSES
"I love all your classes and thanks to you I'm learning and doing so much better in my business."
@lechatroses
PETALS AND PAGES
"My annual income is ALREADY three times what I made last year in my old job. In three months. And on the way to being quadrupled. Game changer."
@petalsandpagesflowers
KLAUDIA
"I'm honestly floored with how everything came together when I followed your guidance. I booked my first $31k event!"
@floristhounddesign
VENZ
"Your classes have been transformative. They've pushed me to evaluate my work critically. Best investment of my career."
@____v_e_n_z____
ROCKYANDROSES
"Joining Flowering Minds has been an absolute game changer. I'm teary eyed writing this because it has been that impactful for me. I cannot recommend your classes enough."
@rockyandroses
STORYBOOK FLORAL
"Learning from Alyssa has transformed my mindset. My vision for biz and design is getting sharper by the day. Best. Investment. Ever."
@storybookfloral.sd
HOLLEY
"Within weeks of becoming a Flowering Minds member, my floral designs improved exponentially and my mindset shifted from struggling newbie to capable entrepreneur."
@holleysimmons
ERIN FLORALS
"This membership is THE BEST thing I did for my business. The knowledge has been transformative."
@erinflorals
ASH POWELL
"I am completely blown away by the content. You are brilliant. Your videos are an honest resource and unlike anything else I have come across."
@ashandearth
LITTLEJOYFLEURS
"I've received some of my biggest quotes I've ever received and have actually had to say no to some! Truly the most valuable life-giving thing in pursuing this floral dream."
@littlejoyfleurs
THE GARDEN THIEF
"Everyone I work with watches your videos and we rave about your talents. We have started making hands-free bouquets. LIFE CHANGING."
@thegardenthief
CAILYN
"I absolutely love everything about Flowering Minds! I officially quit my job to pursue my passion full-time."
@cailynwinkelman
SARAH MARKS
"I find the course to be so insightful, organized and intuitive. Completely changed my eye!"
@sarahmarks
BELLBROOK FARM
"I'm about to transition to my farm/floristry biz full time and leave my day job. So far this feels like money well invested."
@bellbrookfarm
CLARISSA
"Just subscribed after going back and forth about my decision. Honestly, the value cannot be beat."
@hellolucyblooms
TOADHALL FLOWERS
"The VALUE in these classes is fantastic. I had been burned by very expensive online courses before — but this is very well worth the money!"
@toadhall_flowers
DAYMOON FLORAL
"The color theory classes have been soooo helpful. My eyes are now peeled for any muddy neutral."
@daymoonfloral
ASTER AND GOLD
"I'm powering through all your content. I literally love all of it."
@asterandgold
THORNE FLORAL
"I did my proposals for the first time recently. Booked all three right away. Thanks for all the great content!"
@thorne.floral
LECHATROSES
"I love all your classes and thanks to you I'm learning and doing so much better in my business."
@lechatroses
VIRGINIA
"Just did my first nearly 20k event. I've learnt SO much from you! I think I'm going to update my minimum to $15k."
@wildflowervirginia
ELLEFLEURIT
"Flowering Minds definitely expedited my experience and my summer is booked. I booked a $12,000 wedding!"
@ellefleurit
MERCEDEZ
"Her videos have helped me overcome so many roadblocks. I've had countless ah-ha moments thanks to her classes. This subscription is truly priceless."
@theheirloomtable
CAROLINE
"Seriously. I think signing up was THE best thing I could have done as I start my business."
@carolinereusenflowers
SUMMER
"Subscribing to Flowering Minds has quite literally been the best decision I made for my business yet. I am forever grateful for you and your floral wisdom."
@newleaffloraldesign
ERIKA AUCKLAND
"Lys is a genius marketer and strategist. Her knowledge is crucial for growth. I cannot recommend working with Lys enough!"
@erikaauckland
LAURKEN KENDALL
"Alyssa shines as an exceptional business mentor for creatives. Her guidance has been instrumental in helping me achieve remarkable success."
@laurkenkendall
DR. MARY FU
"I'm absolutely loving Flowering Minds. So much mindset wisdom. Thank you for setting the foundation for those of us who really need a good talking to."
@drmaryfu.nd
GLASS ONION
"I feel a huge relief to have found such an incredible education platform. I've tried two other floral education subscriptions and didn't find either to be a good fit."
@glassonionfloral
LISA WEAGLE
"I'm appreciating the content, your candor and authenticity. The support I feel is super insightful and helpful."
@lisaweagle
FINERY FLOWER
"Thanks for creating the Flowering Minds Membership. Loving it!"
@fineryflower.co
KENIAZFLORALS
"I've been nose deep into all your videos online. I loooove them so much. Giving me so much more confidence."
@keniazflorals
DANA
"I'm so impressed by the information and quality of the material. It's a great investment."
@onewildflowerdesigns
ABBY
"I LOVE your classes! They really helped me find my voice!"
@abbygardenflowers
BRIGHT SPOT
"#hookedonfloweringminds Worth every penny!"
@brightspotflorals
AMY MANN
"I watched all of the SEO classes yesterday — they are so helpful!"
@amymanngrams
CARA
"I love my subscription!"
@southstems
VIRGINIA
"Just did my first nearly 20k event. I've learnt SO much from you! I think I'm going to update my minimum to $15k."
@wildflowervirginia
ELLEFLEURIT
"Flowering Minds definitely expedited my experience and my summer is booked. I booked a $12,000 wedding!"
@ellefleurit
MERCEDEZ
"Her videos have helped me overcome so many roadblocks. I've had countless ah-ha moments thanks to her classes. This subscription is truly priceless."
@theheirloomtable
CAROLINE
"Seriously. I think signing up was THE best thing I could have done as I start my business."
@carolinereusenflowers
SUMMER
"Subscribing to Flowering Minds has quite literally been the best decision I made for my business yet. I am forever grateful for you and your floral wisdom."
@newleaffloraldesign
ERIKA AUCKLAND
"Lys is a genius marketer and strategist. Her knowledge is crucial for growth. I cannot recommend working with Lys enough!"
@erikaauckland
LAURKEN KENDALL
"Alyssa shines as an exceptional business mentor for creatives. Her guidance has been instrumental in helping me achieve remarkable success."
@laurkenkendall
DR. MARY FU
"I'm absolutely loving Flowering Minds. So much mindset wisdom. Thank you for setting the foundation for those of us who really need a good talking to."
@drmaryfu.nd
GLASS ONION
"I feel a huge relief to have found such an incredible education platform. I've tried two other floral education subscriptions and didn't find either to be a good fit."
@glassonionfloral
LISA WEAGLE
"I'm appreciating the content, your candor and authenticity. The support I feel is super insightful and helpful."
@lisaweagle
FINERY FLOWER
"Thanks for creating the Flowering Minds Membership. Loving it!"
@fineryflower.co
KENIAZFLORALS
"I've been nose deep into all your videos online. I loooove them so much. Giving me so much more confidence."
@keniazflorals
DANA
"I'm so impressed by the information and quality of the material. It's a great investment."
@onewildflowerdesigns
ABBY
"I LOVE your classes! They really helped me find my voice!"
@abbygardenflowers
BRIGHT SPOT
"#hookedonfloweringminds Worth every penny!"
@brightspotflorals
AMY MANN
"I watched all of the SEO classes yesterday — they are so helpful!"
@amymanngrams
CARA
"I love my subscription!"
@southstems
PETALS AND PAGES
"My annual income is ALREADY three times what I made last year in my old job. In three months. And on the way to being quadrupled. Game changer."
@petalsandpagesflowers
KLAUDIA
"I'm honestly floored with how everything came together when I followed your guidance. I booked my first $31k event!"
@floristhounddesign
VENZ
"Your classes have been transformative. They've pushed me to evaluate my work critically. Best investment of my career."
@____v_e_n_z____
ROCKYANDROSES
"Joining Flowering Minds has been an absolute game changer. I'm teary eyed writing this because it has been that impactful for me. I cannot recommend your classes enough."
@rockyandroses
STORYBOOK FLORAL
"Learning from Alyssa has transformed my mindset. My vision for biz and design is getting sharper by the day. Best. Investment. Ever."
@storybookfloral.sd
HOLLEY
"Within weeks of becoming a Flowering Minds member, my floral designs improved exponentially and my mindset shifted from struggling newbie to capable entrepreneur."
@holleysimmons
ERIN FLORALS
"This membership is THE BEST thing I did for my business. The knowledge has been transformative."
@erinflorals
ASH POWELL
"I am completely blown away by the content. You are brilliant. Your videos are an honest resource and unlike anything else I have come across."
@ashandearth
LITTLEJOYFLEURS
"I've received some of my biggest quotes I've ever received and have actually had to say no to some! Truly the most valuable life-giving thing in pursuing this floral dream."
@littlejoyfleurs
THE GARDEN THIEF
"Everyone I work with watches your videos and we rave about your talents. We have started making hands-free bouquets. LIFE CHANGING."
@thegardenthief
CAILYN
"I absolutely love everything about Flowering Minds! I officially quit my job to pursue my passion full-time."
@cailynwinkelman
SARAH MARKS
"I find the course to be so insightful, organized and intuitive. Completely changed my eye!"
@sarahmarks
VIRGINIA
"Just did my first nearly 20k event. I've learnt SO much from you! I think I'm going to update my minimum to $15k."
@wildflowervirginia
PETALS AND PAGES
"My annual income is ALREADY three times what I made last year in my old job. In three months. And on the way to being quadrupled. Game changer."
@petalsandpagesflowers
KLAUDIA
"I'm honestly floored with how everything came together when I followed your guidance. I booked my first $31k event!"
@floristhounddesign
VENZ
"Your classes have been transformative. They've pushed me to evaluate my work critically. Best investment of my career."
@____v_e_n_z____
ROCKYANDROSES
"Joining Flowering Minds has been an absolute game changer. I'm teary eyed writing this because it has been that impactful for me. I cannot recommend your classes enough."
@rockyandroses
STORYBOOK FLORAL
"Learning from Alyssa has transformed my mindset. My vision for biz and design is getting sharper by the day. Best. Investment. Ever."
@storybookfloral.sd
HOLLEY
"Within weeks of becoming a Flowering Minds member, my floral designs improved exponentially and my mindset shifted from struggling newbie to capable entrepreneur."
@holleysimmons
ERIN FLORALS
"This membership is THE BEST thing I did for my business. The knowledge has been transformative."
@erinflorals
ASH POWELL
"I am completely blown away by the content. You are brilliant. Your videos are an honest resource and unlike anything else I have come across."
@ashandearth
LITTLEJOYFLEURS
"I've received some of my biggest quotes I've ever received and have actually had to say no to some! Truly the most valuable life-giving thing in pursuing this floral dream."
@littlejoyfleurs
THE GARDEN THIEF
"Everyone I work with watches your videos and we rave about your talents. We have started making hands-free bouquets. LIFE CHANGING."
@thegardenthief
CAILYN
"I absolutely love everything about Flowering Minds! I officially quit my job to pursue my passion full-time."
@cailynwinkelman
SARAH MARKS
"I find the course to be so insightful, organized and intuitive. Completely changed my eye!"
@sarahmarks
VIRGINIA
"Just did my first nearly 20k event. I've learnt SO much from you! I think I'm going to update my minimum to $15k."
@wildflowervirginia
ELLEFLEURIT
"Flowering Minds definitely expedited my experience and my summer is booked. I booked a $12,000 wedding!"
@ellefleurit
MERCEDEZ
"Her videos have helped me overcome so many roadblocks. I've had countless ah-ha moments thanks to her classes. This subscription is truly priceless."
@theheirloomtable
CAROLINE
"Seriously. I think signing up was THE best thing I could have done as I start my business."
@carolinereusenflowers
SUMMER
"Subscribing to Flowering Minds has quite literally been the best decision I made for my business yet. I am forever grateful for you and your floral wisdom."
@newleaffloraldesign
ERIKA AUCKLAND
"Lys is a genius marketer. Her knowledge is crucial for growth. I cannot recommend working with Lys enough!"
@erikaauckland
LAURKEN KENDALL
"Alyssa shines as an exceptional business mentor for creatives."
@laurkenkendall
DR. MARY FU
"I'm absolutely loving Flowering Minds. So much mindset wisdom. Thank you for setting the foundation for those of us who really need a good talking to."
@drmaryfu.nd
GLASS ONION
"I feel a huge relief to have found such an incredible education platform."
@glassonionfloral
LISA WEAGLE
"I'm appreciating the content, your candor and authenticity. The support I feel is super insightful and helpful."
@lisaweagle
BELLBROOK FARM
"I'm about to leave my day job. So far this feels like money well invested."
@bellbrookfarm
CLARISSA
"Just subscribed after going back and forth about my decision. The value cannot be beat."
@hellolucyblooms
TOADHALL FLOWERS
"The VALUE in these classes is fantastic. This is very well worth the money!"
@toadhall_flowers
ELLEFLEURIT
"Flowering Minds definitely expedited my experience and my summer is booked. I booked a $12,000 wedding!"
@ellefleurit
MERCEDEZ
"Her videos have helped me overcome so many roadblocks. I've had countless ah-ha moments thanks to her classes. This subscription is truly priceless."
@theheirloomtable
CAROLINE
"Seriously. I think signing up was THE best thing I could have done as I start my business."
@carolinereusenflowers
SUMMER
"Subscribing to Flowering Minds has quite literally been the best decision I made for my business yet. I am forever grateful for you and your floral wisdom."
@newleaffloraldesign
ERIKA AUCKLAND
"Lys is a genius marketer. Her knowledge is crucial for growth. I cannot recommend working with Lys enough!"
@erikaauckland
LAURKEN KENDALL
"Alyssa shines as an exceptional business mentor for creatives."
@laurkenkendall
DR. MARY FU
"I'm absolutely loving Flowering Minds. So much mindset wisdom. Thank you for setting the foundation for those of us who really need a good talking to."
@drmaryfu.nd
GLASS ONION
"I feel a huge relief to have found such an incredible education platform."
@glassonionfloral
LISA WEAGLE
"I'm appreciating the content, your candor and authenticity. The support I feel is super insightful and helpful."
@lisaweagle
BELLBROOK FARM
"I'm about to leave my day job. So far this feels like money well invested."
@bellbrookfarm
CLARISSA
"Just subscribed after going back and forth about my decision. The value cannot be beat."
@hellolucyblooms
TOADHALL FLOWERS
"The VALUE in these classes is fantastic. This is very well worth the money!"
@toadhall_flowers
DAYMOON FLORAL
"The color theory classes have been soooo helpful."
@daymoonfloral
ASTER AND GOLD
"I'm powering through all your content. I literally love all of it."
@asterandgold
FINERY FLOWER
"Thanks for creating the Flowering Minds Membership. Loving it!"
@fineryflower.co
KENIAZFLORALS
"I've been nose deep into all your videos. Giving me so much more confidence."
@keniazflorals
DANA
"I'm so impressed by the information and quality of the material. It's a great investment."
@onewildflowerdesigns
ABBY
"I LOVE your classes! They really helped me find my voice!"
@abbygardenflowers
BRIGHT SPOT
"#hookedonfloweringminds Worth every penny!"
@brightspotflorals
AMY MANN
"I watched all of the SEO classes yesterday — they are so helpful!"
@amymanngrams
THORNE FLORAL
"I did my proposals for the first time. Booked all three right away!"
@thorne.floral
LECHATROSES
"I love all your classes and thanks to you I'm learning and doing so much better in my business."
@lechatroses
CARA
"I love my subscription!"
@southstems
DAYMOON FLORAL
"The color theory classes have been soooo helpful."
@daymoonfloral
ASTER AND GOLD
"I'm powering through all your content. I literally love all of it."
@asterandgold
FINERY FLOWER
"Thanks for creating the Flowering Minds Membership. Loving it!"
@fineryflower.co
KENIAZFLORALS
"I've been nose deep into all your videos. Giving me so much more confidence."
@keniazflorals
DANA
"I'm so impressed by the information and quality of the material. It's a great investment."
@onewildflowerdesigns
ABBY
"I LOVE your classes! They really helped me find my voice!"
@abbygardenflowers
BRIGHT SPOT
"#hookedonfloweringminds Worth every penny!"
@brightspotflorals
AMY MANN
"I watched all of the SEO classes yesterday — they are so helpful!"
@amymanngrams
THORNE FLORAL
"I did my proposals for the first time. Booked all three right away!"
@thorne.floral
LECHATROSES
"I love all your classes and thanks to you I'm learning and doing so much better in my business."
@lechatroses
CARA
"I love my subscription!"
@southstems

Your go-to flower community,
easy access from your phone anytime.

Support from mentors. Connection with fellow florists. Your questions, sparking discussions.

I'm tired of doing this alone.

When you unlock Flowering Minds you're going to find:

Inside Flowering Minds, you’ll use the Membership Map to identify where your business is currently stuck, where momentum is already building, and what your next best moves should actually be.

The Membership Map is designed to guide you through the membership based on your specific goals, struggles, and stage of business so you never feel overwhelmed, lost, or unsure where to focus next.

Imagine being known for incredible artful designs that everyone covets. You can learn how to create work clients become obsessed with before they ever reach out.

Inside Flowering Minds, you’ll refine your artistry, mechanics, portfolio, installations, and creative direction so your work feels more recognizable, memorable, and distinctly yours.

If your work is good but your inquiries still feel inconsistent, you need a brand awareness machine.

Inside Flowering Minds, you’ll learn the visibility frameworks and brand awareness strategies designed to help more of the right people actually find, remember, and inquire about your work.

Watching your bank account slowly shrink while wondering when the next inquiry is finally going to come in is exhausting.

Inside Flowering Minds, you’ll learn how to build stronger visibility, client trust, pricing, and booking systems so your business stops feeling so financially unpredictable month to month.

A lot of florists stay stuck way longer than they need to simply because nobody experienced is looking at what they’re doing.

Get ongoing support, mentorship, coaching, and real feedback from florists who understand the industry deeply and can help you solve problems faster.