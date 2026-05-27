

I waited too.

Stuck in waiting mode for almost 10 years.



Hi, I’m Lys! I spent almost a decade working in flower shops making $8–$15 an hour, telling myself I’d start my own business someday. I'd even say the time I wasted waiting is one of my biggest life regrets.

I was waiting for the perfect moment to arise - When I felt more ready, when I had more experience, when I could actually see myself succeeding.

But I didn’t trust my ability to succeed yet, so I stayed....and stayed.

I probably would’ve kept waiting forever, honestly. That’s what I’d been doing. But there was a moment where “someday” stopped making sense:

My dad became terminally ill.

When I tried to step away to be with him and say goodbye, my boss told me it wasn’t a good time to leave due to a busy wedding season.😵‍💫

That was it. I quit a month later. No plan, no savings, in debt. (And I did get to say goodbye, thank goodness.)

My first month on my own, I made more than I had in ten years. $100k in year one. 🤯 I realized I did have what it takes...and it doesn't take magic.

I haven’t looked back since.

I built Flowering Minds for the florist who keeps waiting for the perfect time to start - now you have everything you need and there's no need to keep waiting.

Because I was her...for 10 years.

But you don’t need another decade to figure this out.

Over 4,000 florists are already on the other side. You’re next!