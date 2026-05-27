You were meant for big things.
But here's what's likely happening to you now:
You're invisible & no amount of posting is changing that.
No one seems to care that you are trying to sell them flowers. Brides Google "florist near me" and your name isn't there.
You're stressing about where your next floral gig will come from.
HELLO! You've got bills to pay! You don't have time to keep waiting for your next paycheck...but here you are again. Waiting.
All your clients just want cheap, cheap, & cheap.
The clients you are getting kinda suck. It's nothing personal, but they just want cheap flowers & are constantly micromanaging you.
"In the past week I've received some of my biggest quotes I've ever gotten! I just wanted to say thank you again for Flowering Minds - truly it's been the most valuable life-giving thing in pursuing this floral dream of mine."
-Krista of @littlejoyfleurs
"Flowering Minds definitely expedited my growth & my summer is booked!
And I ended up booking a $12,000 wedding!"
-Elle of @elle.fleurit
"As an experienced florist, I was a bit skeptical as I've taken courses from other designers before and didn't learn too much. These videos are to the point, and give me so much valuable USEFUL information that has helped to shape my business and growth."
-Drew of @rogueandfox
Florists are artists.
This can be a superpower, but can also sabotage your success.
Because you're looking at this simply as an art form.
You've got to approach this as a business.
So if your floral business has plateaued...what are you waiting for?
You are completely capable & worthy of building a floral business that has money flowing through it.
Your success story is so close,
I'm done waiting! Get me in there! →
but requires you to snap out of waiting mode!
Introducing the
Flowering Minds Membership.
Created for florists who are done waiting for their floral business to take off "any day now."
Inside, Lys shares the exact strategies, systems, marketing, and design principles she’s used to build a floral business that is both profitable and artistically recognizable.
While you scroll, florists inside are making moves...
@carolinereusenflowers
"Signing up was THE best thing I could have done as I start my business. The price is such a good deal considering how much value is inside. Beyond my expectations."
@toadhall_flowers
"The VALUE in these classes is fantastic. I was scared to do it for a while bc I had been burned by very expensive online courses before - but this is a very well-worth the money course!"
@brightspotflorals
"I'm learning more than I even knew was available. It's not just flowers, but business, too. Alyssa is easy to listen to and learn from. I feel so blessed to have this tool at the very beginning of my business. I feel like I am going to be the most prepared I can be for a successful flower future."
@decolores_flores
"I booked the biggest event I'd ever had. She ended up doubling that by the time it was done. Thanks to Flowering Minds!!"
Don't you think it's time to change your story?
Choose your access method and get in- instantly.👇
Live monthly coaching · Mentor community · Monthly Social Flower Hour · Full floristry vault, included
Your go-to flower community,
easy access from your phone anytime.
Support from mentors. Connection with fellow florists. Your questions, sparking discussions.
When you unlock Flowering Minds you're going to find:
Inside Flowering Minds, you’ll use the Membership Map to identify where your business is currently stuck, where momentum is already building, and what your next best moves should actually be.
The Membership Map is designed to guide you through the membership based on your specific goals, struggles, and stage of business so you never feel overwhelmed, lost, or unsure where to focus next.
Imagine being known for incredible artful designs that everyone covets. You can learn how to create work clients become obsessed with before they ever reach out.
Inside Flowering Minds, you’ll refine your artistry, mechanics, portfolio, installations, and creative direction so your work feels more recognizable, memorable, and distinctly yours.
If your work is good but your inquiries still feel inconsistent, you need a brand awareness machine.
Inside Flowering Minds, you’ll learn the visibility frameworks and brand awareness strategies designed to help more of the right people actually find, remember, and inquire about your work.
Watching your bank account slowly shrink while wondering when the next inquiry is finally going to come in is exhausting.
Inside Flowering Minds, you’ll learn how to build stronger visibility, client trust, pricing, and booking systems so your business stops feeling so financially unpredictable month to month.
A lot of florists stay stuck way longer than they need to simply because nobody experienced is looking at what they’re doing.
Get ongoing support, mentorship, coaching, and real feedback from florists who understand the industry deeply and can help you solve problems faster.